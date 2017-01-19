Leslie Draffin is a South Carolina native who is thrilled to call herself a Texas-transplant! She already has her cowboy boots ready to go. Leslie joined KCEN in January 2017 and anchors alongside Doug Currin for the day’s 5:00, 6:00 and 10:00 pm newscasts.

Prior to arriving in Texas, Leslie woke up extra early to anchor the morning news for Fox 25 in Oklahoma City. During this time, Leslie reported on military affairs, took part in numerous volunteer efforts to help local veterans groups, spearheaded Fox 25’s 2016 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and devoted time to rescuing animals.

Leslie is most proud of her time spent anchoring morning news and covering Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, LA. Both of Leslie’s grandfathers served in WW2 and her boyfriend is a Navy veteran, so reporting on military issues is especially close to her heart.

While in Louisiana, Leslie got the chance to fly with The Thunderbirds, rode in a B52, and passed the Air Force physical fitness test. Leslie also interviewed countless airmen, wounded warriors and veterans including General Charles "Hondo" Campbell, who spent forty years in the Army and was the longest serving US Army General at the time of his retirement.

Leslie’s other passion is animals! She’s been a foster dog mom for the Central Oklahoma Humane Society for several years and has helped many dogs find their “forever” homes. While in Louisiana, she helped launch the "NBC 6 Pet of the Week" program which features adoptable cats and dogs from local shelters and rescue groups. So far this program has almost a 90% adoption rate.

When she's not working, Leslie spends her time entertaining her "fur-baby" Gunner: a 170 pound Great Dane. In fact, she met her boyfriend because he also owns a Great Dane named Thor. Needless to say, their home is covered in a thin layer of puppy drool and dog hair.

Leslie is an amateur artist specializing in abstract painting and “up-cycling” her thrift store finds. Leslie is also an accomplished pianist, tailgate enthusiast, DIYer and frugal fashionista! She is terrible at cooking and even worse when it comes to cleaning clutter!





Connect with Leslie and see thousands of pictures of her dogs on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lesliedraffin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leslie.draffin/

Twitter: @LeslieDraffin

KCEN