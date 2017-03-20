Hi, I'm Jamie Kennedy

I'm thrilled to be joining the team at KCEN Channel 6, utilizing my skills I developed in New York City. I've coordinated and reported on stories involving car bombings, animal cruelty, viral videos, and the latest startup businesses in and around New York City.

I'm originally from Perth Western Australia where I grew up surfing, fishing and enjoying all things outdoors.

Previous to forging a career in journalism I was a sailor on private yachts living in Europe, The Caribbean and North America.

Coming all the way from Australia I have already been charmed by the gracious and friendly people in Texas.

