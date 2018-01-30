Funeral services have been set for the women who died in the Nolanville house fire. Sherry Hines, her daughter Denise Hines and Sherry's granddaughter, Skyler Hines-Little all died.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, and the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Grace Christian Center in Killeen.

Original Story:

BELL COUNTY -- The investigation continued Thursday into what caused a fire that killed three members of one family in Nolanville.

Sherry Hines, 84, her daughter Denise Hines, 46, and Sherry's granddaughter, Skyler Hines-Little, 19, were killed in the fire that started just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

"Losing three of your citizens in a fire like this -- something as tragic as this...it's really going to affect the entire city," Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter said.

A Go Fund Me account was set up in the victims names to cover funeral and burial costs. According to the Go Fund Me post, Sherry had burial coverage set up but Denise and Skyler did not.

The account had raised $12,000 of the $20,000 goal as of mid-Thursday afternoon.

A family dog and cat were also killed in the fire.

Porter said there was ammunition inside the house that was exploding during the fire, delaying first responders' entry into the home.

Two firefighters suffered mild heat exhaustion, but they were expected to be alright, according to an official at the scene. Porter said the firefighters were not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. But, an arson unit was on scene investigating Thursday afternoon. To be clear, that does not mean the fire was arson. It just means all angles were being investigated. An electrical engineer was going to be on scene Friday, according to Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey.

A fire official said no smoke detectors were inside the home. All bedroom doors were open inside the house, which allowed the flames to spread more quickly, according to authorities. Fire investigators said they were trying to determine if any exits were blocked.

