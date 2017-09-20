AGT finale recap: Who will it be?

The finalists sure brought their A-game!
Last night on 'America's Got Talent', the top acts performed one last time for your votes.
From Kechi's moving ballad to Darci Lynn's ventriloquist trifecta, it was a night to remember.
Watch a few of the most-viewed on YouTube and tweet us your ultimate.
The Results air tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 6, with performances by Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, and more.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs