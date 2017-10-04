Attend the 2017 Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco!

The 2017 Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo runs Oct. 5-14.

Below is a Fair schedule:

Oct. 5 open from 6 - 11 p.m.

Oct. 6 open from 4 p.m. - Midnight

Oct. 7 open from Noon - Midnight

Oct. 8 open from Noon - 11 p.m.

Oct. 9 open from 2 - 11 p.m.

Oct. 10 open from 4 - 11 p.m.

Oct. 11 open from 4 - 11 p.m.

Oct. 12 open from 4 - 11 p.m.

Oct. 13 open from 4 p.m. - Midnight

Oct. 14 open from Noon - Midnight

(Serious fans can buy a Sneak-A-Peek pass on Oct. 5 at local Metro PCS stores to gain access to the fair before the gates open. Passes are $5 and carnival rides are $2 each.)

Regular ticket prices at the gate may vary, depending on the date and promotions. Click here for ticket information.

Here is the rodeo schedule:

Oct. 7 Begins at 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 Begins at 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 Begins at 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Begins at 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Begins at 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Begins at 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Begins at 7 p.m.

(The rodeo lasts approximately two hours. For rodeo ticket information, click here.)

The Heart O' Texas Fair Complex is located at 4601 Bosque Blvd in Waco. Parking at the Extraco Events Center costs $5 per vehicle.

>> Click here for a list of Frequently Asked Questions. <<

Musical guests include Texas country artists Wade Bowen and the Josh Abbott Band. For a concert schedule, click here.

Channel 6 News is giving away tickets to the fair and rodeo. Click here to enter to win.

© 2017 KCEN-TV