People Are Using Dating Apps at Work (When They're Not Dating Their Coworkers)
A survey of 3,000 single people found nearly 70 percent of people use apps in the office. Not only that, but many are open to dating their coworkers. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KCEN 3:11 PM. CDT October 20, 2017
