Time Spent Getting Kids Ready for Bed Adds Up Six Days A Year
A new study was conducted to see how long it takes for parents to get their kids to brush and prep for bedtime. On average, it takes 140 hours, or nearly six full days, a year. Buzz60's Nick Cardona has more.
KCEN 1:37 PM. CDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Bergdahl expected to plead guilty, avoid trialOct. 6, 2017, 10:17 a.m.
-
Two men escape after attempted carjackingOct. 6, 2017, 7:35 a.m.
-
Killeen man stabbed during fight, suspect gets awayOct. 6, 2017, 7:48 a.m.