Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
KCEN 3:55 PM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Jerry Jones: Cowboys players 'disrespecting the…Oct. 9, 2017, 9:56 a.m.
-
Waco man shot during fight over a womanOct. 9, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACAOct. 9, 2017, 6:24 a.m.