Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
Zara is trying to appeal to older women with their new 'Timeless' collection. Unfortunately one of their marketing videos features a model using the words old and ugly in the same sentence. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KCEN 8:16 AM. CDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Texas Cares - Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victimsAug 26, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Police give all clear, suspicious package not a threatAug 31, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
Good Samaritans find a sign of hope in Rockport destructionAug 30, 2017, 2:35 a.m.