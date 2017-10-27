Fort Hood will hold its Halloween Spooktacular Saturday

Fort Hood's 1st Cavalry Division Band will hold its Halloween Spooktacular Concert Saturday at 7 p.m. outside the Fort Hood Clear Creek PX.

In addition to hearing songs like "Monster Mash" and "Thriller," guests will see creative costumes and get to chow down on candy.

Fort Hood reminded anyone who wanted to attend to bring their own chairs and save room for treats.

