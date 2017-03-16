Is Garth Brooks returning to RodeoHouston next year?

HOUSTON - One of the biggest stars in country music may be heading back to Houston next year to perform at RodeoHouston.
Here’s what we know: The rodeo suddenly scheduled a 6 p.m. news conference Thursday with “big news about the 2018 show.”
Then Garth dropped a hint in a tweet this afternoon: “On my way to Austin, via Houston? Hmmmm. I have an announcement to make! Love,g” #AskMeHowIKnow
On my way to Austin, via Houston? Hmmmm. I have an announcement to make! love, g #AskMeHowIKnow— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 16, 2017
This is either the biggest tease ever or Garth is coming back to the rodeo next year!
Stay tuned.
(We’ll live stream the news conference on KHOU.com)
