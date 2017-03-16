Is Garth Brooks returning to RodeoHouston next year?

Garth Brooks performs at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - One of the biggest stars in country music may be heading back to Houston next year to perform at RodeoHouston.

Here’s what we know: The rodeo suddenly scheduled a 6 p.m. news conference Thursday with “big news about the 2018 show.”

Then Garth dropped a hint in a tweet this afternoon: “On my way to Austin, via Houston? Hmmmm. I have an announcement to make! Love,g” #AskMeHowIKnow

On my way to Austin, via Houston? Hmmmm. I have an announcement to make! love, g #AskMeHowIKnow — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 16, 2017

This is either the biggest tease ever or Garth is coming back to the rodeo next year!

Stay tuned.

(We’ll live stream the news conference on KHOU.com)

© 2017 KHOU-TV