Jimmy Kimmel tweets President Trump during Oscars, gets 100K retweets in 5 minutes

Two hours into the Oscars telecast and President Trump hadn't tweeted about the show. Jimmy Kimmel was surprised.
So, the host decided to goad Trump, sending out two messages live from the Dolby Theatre. The first: "Hey @realDonaldTrump, u up?" And then: "#merylsayshi"
Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2017
February 27, 2017
- WATCH | Here's how the worst flub in Oscars history went down
- INSTANT CLASSIC | Viola Davis' Oscars victory speech
- LIST | Winners at 2017 Academy Awards
In under five minutes, the first tweet had more than 100,000 retweets. A few minutes later, it became Kimmel's most-retweeted tweet.
So will the president receive those messages after his showing at the Governers Ball tonight? Kimmel is counting on it.
After all, the MC said: "Some of you will get to come up here on this stage tonight and give a speech that the President of the United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5:00 a.m. bowel movement tomorrow, and I think that’s pretty darn excellent if you ask me.”
Re-watch the moment below (app users WATCH HERE):
Copyright: USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs