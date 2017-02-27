Jimmy Kimmel tweets President Trump during Oscars, gets 100K retweets in 5 minutes

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Two hours into the Oscars telecast and President Trump hadn't tweeted about the show. Jimmy Kimmel was surprised.

So, the host decided to goad Trump, sending out two messages live from the Dolby Theatre. The first: "Hey @realDonaldTrump, u up?" And then: "#merylsayshi"

In under five minutes, the first tweet had more than 100,000 retweets. A few minutes later, it became Kimmel's most-retweeted tweet.

So will the president receive those messages after his showing at the Governers Ball tonight? Kimmel is counting on it.

After all, the MC said: "Some of you will get to come up here on this stage tonight and give a speech that the President of the United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5:00 a.m. bowel movement tomorrow, and I think that’s pretty darn excellent if you ask me.”

Re-watch the moment below (app users WATCH HERE):

