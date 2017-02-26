Oscars 2017: Winners' list

Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew H. Walker, 2010 Getty Images)

We'll be updating in real time as Oscar winners are announced. The 89th Academy Awards air live Sunday (ABC's coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT). Winners listed in bold.

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

WINNER: Sing

Timecode

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

WINNER: The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

WINNER: La La Land

Passengers

ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

WINNER: Piper

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

WINNER: The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

WINNER: O.J.: Made in America

13th

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls

City of Stars from La La Land

The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go from Moana

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

USA Today