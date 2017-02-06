Lady Gaga ‘Joanne' World Tour to make three stops in Texas

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, KENS)

Calling all Little Monsters!

Coming off of her explosive Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga released the dates for her next tour.

Named for her recent album, ‘Joanne’ Gaga will be touring from Europe, South America, and North America starting in August 2017.

While Gaga won’t be visiting San Antonio, she will make stops in Houston on December 3, Austin on December 5 and ending her Texas run in Dallas on December 8.

Tickets go on sale on February 20.

For more information, you can visit http://www.ladygaga.com/tourdates.

Full tour dates:

Aug. 01 at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Aug. 03 at Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

Aug. 05 at Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

Aug. 08 at The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 11 at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 13 at AT&T Park San Francisco, CA

Aug. 15 at Golden 1 Center Sacramento,CA

Aug. 19 at Centurylink Center Omaha, NB

Aug. 21 at Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

Aug. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH

Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field Chicago, IL

Aug. 28 at Citi Field New York, NY

Sep. 01 at Fenway Park Boston, MA

Sep. 04 at Bell Centre Montreal, QC

Sep. 06 at Air Canada Centre Toronto, ON

Sep. 10 at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 15 at Rock in Rio Festival Rio de Janeiro, BR

Sep. 22 at Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, ES

Sep. 24 at Hallenstadion Zurich, CH

Sep. 26 at Mediolanum Forum Milan, IT

Sep. 29 at Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, DE

Oct. 01 at Sportpaleis Antwerp, BE

Oct. 03 at Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NL

Oct. 06 at Accorhotels Arena Paris, FR

Oct. 09 at O2 arena London, UK

Oct. 15 at Barclaycard Arena Birmingham, UK

Oct. 17 at Manchester Arena Manchester, UK

Oct. 21 at Royal Arena Copenhagen, DK

Oct. 23 at Ericsson Globe Stockholm, SE

Oct. 26 at Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, DE

Oct. 28 at Lanxess Arena Koln, DE

Nov. 05 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 07 at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Nov. 10 at Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT

Nov. 13 at KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY

Nov. 15 at Sprint Center Kansas city, KS

Nov. 16 at Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO

Nov. 19 at Verizon Center Washington, DC

Nov. 20 at PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 28 at Philips Arena Atlanta, GA

Nov. 30 at American Airlines Arena Miami, FL

Dec. 01 at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

Dec. 03 at Toyota Center Houston, TX

Dec. 05 at Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX

Dec. 08 at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

Dec. 09 at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma city, OK

Dec. 12 at Pepsi Center Denver, CO

Dec. 14 at Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt lake city, UT

