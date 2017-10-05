Josh Abbott Band cancels Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo performance

Photo: Josh Abbott Band (Photo: Custom)

The Josh Abbott Band has canceled their Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo performance, which was scheduled for Oct. 7.

The decision was made after the Las Vegas shooting killed more than 50 people and injured roughly 500. The band performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where the massacre happened.

Extraco Events Center Vice President Charva Ingram said a replacement would be announced as soon was one commits to perform.

Read more about the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo here.

