Kia wins USA TODAY's Ad Meter behind Melissa McCarthy's 'Hero's Journey'

Melissa McCarthy / Kia

No one had a better night than Tom Brady, but Melissa McCarthy and Kia came close.

Her slapstick shtick for Kia won the 29th annual USA TODAY Ad Meter competition in a crazy commercial where she gets bounced out of a boat by a rampaging whale, among other ecological calamities.

The 60-second spot, called “Hero’s Journey,” is about an eco-warrior called on to save the whales — and the trees and the polar ice caps. Each time she strives heroically but ends up with the sort of cartoonish comeuppance more commonly associated with Wile E. Coyote. (Except that he chased the Roadrunner, while she gets chased by rhinos.)

The ad’s save-the-planet theme dovetails with the 2017 Kia Niro, which the company ballyhoos as a smarter kind of crossover.

Car humor won the day last year, too, when Hyundai took the prize for an ad starring Kevin Hart. This makes two years in a row for automakers after Anheuser-Busch InBev won it the three previous years.

Car companies drove off with Ad Meter’s second and third places too. Honda scored for a 60-second spot called “Yearbooks.” Real photos of nine celebrities in their youth come to life and talk about the power of dreams. They are (in alphabetical order) Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Magic Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel, Stan Lee and Robert Redford.

Audi offered “Daughter,” a powerful 60-second spot that shows a father watching his daughter weave her way down the course in a cart race. Her father worries about her place in the world as she drives to first place in the race. The ad fades to black as these words appear: “Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. Progress is for everyone.”

“Born the Hard Way,” an ad telling the immigrant story of Budweiser co-founder Adolphus Busch, finished fourth. And “#BradshawStain” — Terry Bradshaw’s meta spot for Tide about a spot on his shirt — finished fifth.

Since 1989, USA TODAY’s Ad Meter has been one of the USA’s most closely watched symbols of advertising excellence. This year, more than 15,000 active voters weighed in on their favorites. For the first time, Ad Meter also introduced five days of early voting, from Wednesday through early Monday, and a daily Ad Meter Live show on Facebook.

Voting was conducted on the Ad Meter platform at admeter.usatoday.com, accessible via desktop and mobile phone or tablet. Panelists were required to vote on every eligible national ad that aired during the game, from immediately following the coin toss through the end of regulation play. Commercials were ranked by panelists using a numerical score, from 1-10, to determine the highest average score and 2017 Super Bowl Ad Meter winner.

