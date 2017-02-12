Five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter sort of stole the Grammys

This was hardly Blue Ivy Carter's first awards show, but at the Grammys Sunday night, the cherubic 5-year-old basically stole the night.
Was it her Prince-inspired pink Gucci suit? Her sparkly kid-size cat purse? The moment cameras caught Jay Z giving his daughter (a soon-to-be-big sister) a sweet kiss on the cheek? Or how she jammed to Bruno Mars and ecstatically cheered on her mom when she won best urban contemporary album for Lemonade?
Blue Ivy was pumped for her mom #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xh0olZR8sP— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 13, 2017
Blue had a cameo in Beyonce's visual introduction to her performance of Love Drought and Sandcastles.
TINA, BEYONCÉ ET BLUE IVY! WOW #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/huxYCWnpvr— Beyoncé Vibe (@BeyonceVibe) February 13, 2017
Of course, Aunt Rihanna stopped by during a commercial break. (So did Joe Jonas.)And let's not forget about Blue Ivy crashing (saving?) James Cordon's Grammys Carpool Karaoke.
If Bey and Jay's twins are anything like big sis Blue, we're in for a cuteness overload.
