Selena honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Perez, A.B. Quintanilla III, Suzette Quintanilla, Marcella Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. attend the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Selena got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday and city of Los Angeles officials proclaimed Nov. 3 as 'Selena Day'.

The Queen of Tejano is now among thousands of superstars to have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star, which is the 2,622nd, is located in front of the Capitol Records building — a place Selena y Los Dinos visited often after they signed with EMI Latin in 1989.

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, arrived in Los Angeles earlier this week to help prep the star.

During the ceremony, Quintanilla Arriaga accepted the star on behalf of her family and Selena's widow, Chris Perez, who also attended the ceremony.

Quintanilla Arriaga said she's grateful to know younger generations continue to love Selena.

"(Latinos) we are here to stay and Selena is a perfect example that we can succeed as long as we put in hard work," Quintanilla Arriaga said. "Selena said the goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will and tonight is a perfect testament of that."

Actress Eva Longoria was a guest speaker at the event and said Selena made a path for Latinas with a dream.

"Growing up there was no reflection of me on TV or in music and that all changed with Selena y Los Dinos," Longoria said. "Selena was a small town girl with a big heart ... and that small town was my hometown, Corpus Christi, Texas."

Hundreds of Selena fans gathered outside of the Capitol Records building in Hollywood for the ceremony and danced to Selena's top hits "Baila Esta Cumbia," "Carcacha" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" as they waited for the event to begin.

The recognition comes about two weeks after Google featured Selena as one of their Google Doodles in celebration of the 28th anniversary of the release of Selena's first studio album.

Last year, Madame Tussauds unveiled a $350,000 wax figure of Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Hollywood. Months later, MAC Cosmetics released a Selena makeup line and Selena was also inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame.

Other guests at the ceremony included Selena's parents, Abraham and Marcela Quintanilla; Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla III; actor Edward James Olmos, who played Abraham Quintanilla in the movie 'Selena' and movie director Gregory Nava, among others.

"(Selena's) contributions to music made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century," Hollywood Walk of Fame officials said. "Her music, style, and influence are as current today as when she was alive — a true institution for the ages."

Selena, who would have turned 46 years old this year, was killed on March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

