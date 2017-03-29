Close WACO 100: Jim makes the best brisket Zac & Jim March 29th KCEN 7:58 AM. CDT March 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WACO 100: Jim makes the best brisket © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Don't get ripped off by roof contractors Mar 28, 2017, 7:48 p.m. Three storm chasers killed in Dickens County crash Mar 28, 2017, 5:54 p.m. Meridian PD nabs Oklahoma couple for online… Mar 28, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs