SAPD officer sounds just like Johnny Cash in rendition of ‘Folsom Prison Blues'

Photo taken from Alex Garza Facebook Video (Photo: Alex Garza Facebook, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio police officer has us doing a double take after hearing him sing.

SAPD shared a video where their very own Officer Morgan could easily be mistaken for Johnny Cash by his voice alone.

The two-minute video, originally posted by Alex Garza, shows Officer Morgan playing the guitar as he belts out one of Johnny Cash’s classics, “Folsom Prison Blues.”

In Garza’s post, he said Officer Morgan showed up at roll call before they went out for the day. SAPD later asked on their Facebook page asking, “Anybody want a serenade to go along with this beautiful Sunday afternoon?”

As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, the video has already gotten over 42K views and close to 900 shares.

So while that train keeps a rollin’ on down to San Antone, Officer Morgan can keep on singing the classics.

WATCH the video below:

