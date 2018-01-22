The 10 best wine bars in the U.S.

Whether it be a Wine Wednesday or a casual Saturday night, these win bars have been rated as some of the most loved and most reviewed on Yelp! We picked some of our favorites and make sure to tell us some of yours!
10. Cork Wine Bar
Dallas, TX
9. Bottlehouse
Seattle, WA
8. Pairings Portland Wine Shop + Bar
Portland, OR
7. Barrel 33
Warren, OH
6. SIGH
Sonoma, CA
5. Cana Wine Bar
Denver, CO
4. Wine Down
Fort Wayne, IN
3. Vines & Hops
Scottsdale, AZ
2. Cheese Please
Tampa, FL
1. Ruffian
New York, NY
