Get Arrested, Get 'Stranger Things' Spoiled
A Michigan police department says they will spoil what happens in "Stranger Things 2" for those who get arrested this week. The East Lansing Police Department tweeted out the statement saying it's extra motivation not to end up in jail.
TEGNA 6:17 PM. CST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Man accused of murdering mother, daughter in…Nov. 7, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
'Badly decomposed' body found at vacant Waco Jack in…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
Police find driver who struck and killed man Sunday…Nov. 6, 2017, 12:11 p.m.