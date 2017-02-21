‘Today' co-host Hoda Kotb reveals baby secret

(Photo: Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY -- It was an emotional morning for the Today show team.

Hoda Kotb called the show shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday to reveal she had adopted a baby girl.

Applause and tears erupted in the studio when her co-workers learned about the baby, Haley Joy.

“This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet,” Matt Lauer gushed. “You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I could ever imagine.”

Kotb ended the announcement with a simple message for her Today team: “I love you guys.”

Stunned!! Congrats @hodakotb on your beautiful new baby! You will be the best mom ever!! Love you! @TODAYshow — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 21, 2017

There is no joy like being a mother! @hodakotb I'm so beyond happy for you!!! Welcome aboard the baby train! 💝💝🍼🍼🍼She's precious! — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) February 21, 2017

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!❤️❤️ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

