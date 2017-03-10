Temple Duo Playing SXSW
Temple duo Kat and Jared will be heading to South by Southwest to serenade festival goers with their feet tapping melodies. The couple describe their music as similar to indie rock but really say they call it music for everyone. Some may recognize the couple from the band Flyleaf which has gone platinum, but the wife and husband combo are trying out the duet for now and seem to be striking a chord.
KCEN 9:45 AM. CST March 10, 2017
