Temple woman competes Tuesday on Wheel of Fortune

A Central Texas woman will appear on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night.

Rosa Beachy, who lives in Temple and works in Waco, filmed the episode back in August.

She is not the only Central Texan appearing this week. Nicole Townes, of College Station, will compete on Friday's episode.

Wheel of Fortune was created by Merv Griffin and first aired in its original format in 1975. The syndicated series airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on KCEN-TV.

