The Art Center of Waco closes after engineer finds structural problems

The Art Center of Waco temporarily shut down Tuesday, citing structural issues with its building: the 100-year-old Cameron house that once belonged to Waco benefactor William Cameron.

McLennan Community College, which has leased the building to The Art Center of Waco since 1973, was already looking into repairs at the site when it discovered the new structural issues that prompted the closure.

"Director of Facilities Planning and Construction Sid Ross enlisted the assistance of a structural engineer, who found some issues of concern," MCC Spokesperson Lisa Wilhelmi wrote in an email. "The Art Center of Waco and MCC staff are working together to accommodate all upcoming events and classes while further assessments and repairs are made."

There was no immediate timeline for when repairs would be completed and the facility could reopen.

