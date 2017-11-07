'This is Us' season 2, episode 7 after show

THIS IS US -- "The Most Disappointed Man in the World" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the seventh episode of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members.

The groups discuss show themes, such as dealing with loss and addition.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM