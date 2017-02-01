Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images ) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

Now that's a good way to start the new year.

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh have welcomed triplets, USA TODAY can confirm.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” the Happy singer's rep said in a statement.

The babies greeted the world in early January, Vanity Fair reports, making the couple's 8-year-old son Rocket an older brother. The sexes and names have not been released.

The pair, who were married in October 2013, broke the news about the pregnancy in September, but were mum on the multiples detail.

The Hidden Figures producer has had an otherwise exciting year. The film, on which he also served as songwriter, won for best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, giving the Oscar nominee for best picture more momentum ahead of the Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

