Watch the trailer for the new 'Waco' mini-series

Central Texans are getting their first look at the six-part limited series "Waco" scheduled to premiere in January 2018.

The Paramount Network program will follow the 51-day standoff between federal agents and the Branch Davidians. The situation escalated into the now-famous fatal siege at the Mount Carmel Center in 1993.

The program will star Michael Shannon as FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner and Taylor Kitsch as religious sect leader David Koresh.

Watch the trailer here:

© 2017 KCEN-TV