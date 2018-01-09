J.J. Watt sends care package to young cancer patient

Steven Garay shows off his new signed jersey and shoes sent by J.J. Watt.

HOUSTON - HOUSTON -- A 10-year-old cancer patient has some new kicks and a signed J.J. Watt jersey, thanks to his favorite player.

Watt sent Steven Garay the jersey and several pairs of new shoes after learning about his cancer journey.

"You just made my son the happiest boy ever!!," Mom Jennifer tweeted Monday. "His shoe game has just gotten better!"

@JJWatt @JanelleKHOU @HoustonTexans @mrsteveevans Thank you so much for all the great gift. You have made my son the most happiest boy ever!! His shoe game has just gotten better! pic.twitter.com/rVrBPjKN0w — Jennifer (@JayjenJennifer) January 8, 2018

We first told you about Steven on Christmas Day. Shortly after his family was forced to evacuate during Hurricane Harvey, they learned Steven had cancer. They temporarily moved to Omaha, Nebraska for his treatment.

Steven made such an impression at his school there, the principal tweeted a video to J.J. Watt, asking if he could send the young Texans fan a jersey.

Watt tweeted back hours later.

“I want to say thank you so much for supporting my jersey all the way up there in Omaha. I want to say congratulations to you, on Friday being your last chemo treatment ... that is so awesome ... I’m going to send you a little package. Maybe some shoes. Maybe a jersey. Maybe a little surprise.”

Watt also replied when he saw a video of Steven ringing a gong to celebrate his final treatment. Steven wore a Texans jersey and cap for the big day.

This is a great early Christmas present! Steven Garay came here in the middle of Hurricane Harvey. He had cancer, but treatment helped him turn the tide. Today he had his last round of chemo, ringing the "Cancer Be Gong." And boy, did he ring it! Congrats, Steven! @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/WQZut0zawO — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) December 22, 2017

“Steven, I saw the video of you ringing the bell. It made me so happy," Watt said in a video to Steven. “I'm so excited for you."

“Thank you for tweeting me back because I didn'’t even know you were going to tweet me back," Steven said in the video. "In my dreams, I really wish that you could meet me."

Watt then invited the boy to be his guest on the sidelines at the Texans home opener.

Well let’s make those dreams come true Steven! Would you do me the honor of being my guest at our first game next season? https://t.co/x4Qq6Kfuj1 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2017

The family plans to move back to Houston soon.

And a kid who survived a rough 2017 now has a bright, new year before him.

“I think it’s going to be a whole new life," he said.

