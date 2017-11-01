Military reunion: S.A. mother and daughter to appear on Ellen

Ellie's reaction to a Build-A-Bear went viral, after the teddy bear played a recording of her dad's voice. (Photo: Ellen Degeneres Show, Custom)

A San Antonio mother and daughter got a sweet surprise on the Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday.

Vanessa Villegas and her five-year-old daughter Ellie were surprise guests on Ellen after sending her a video showing Vanessa giving Ellie a Build-A-Bear dressed in army fatigues with a recorded message from her Dad in it for her birthday.

Ellie’s dad, U.S. Army Pvt. David Villegas, began basic training in Fort Jackson, S.C. in September to help alleviate their debt.

Vanessa gave Ellie the special present because this is the first time David had been away from his family and they’re only able to communicate via mail.

The video of Ellie’s adorable reaction went viral and she and her mom were invited to appear on Ellen, where they received a special surprise of talking to David via satellite from South Carolina.

Watch what happened when they appeared on the show:

Ellen also surprised the family with a $25,000 check from Shutterfly as well as a collection of American Girl dolls and toys for Ellie.

Watch Ellie's reaction when Ellen rolls out the set of American Dolls.

