Neighbor transforms boy's wheelchair into a Star Wars Halloween costume

Cole in his new Star Wars Halloween costume (Courtesy: Geraghty family)

PARKER, Colo. -- Cole Geraghty literally can't wait to show off his costume on Halloween.

He's already zooming around his neighborhood in Parker, Colorado, dressed as a TIE fighter - or a ship belonging to the Imperial fleet (the bad guys) in Star Wars.

Cole has spinal muscular atrophy. The disease affects his nervous system and requires him to use a wheelchair. Family friend and neighbor Mike Fernandez, more commonly known on the block as Mr. Mike, decided to make this Halloween special for him.

Mr. Mike spent eight weeks building a contraption that completely wraps around Cole's motorized wheelchair and transforms it into what looks like a real prop from the movies.

Cole knew Mr. Mike was working on something, but he didn't know what it was until the big reveal.

Mr. Mike designs epic Star Wars costume (Courtesy: Geraghty family)

Cole's mom bought a Star Warms costume for Cole to complete the look.

The Geraghty family says they hope to pass this design along to another kid with SMA next year.

