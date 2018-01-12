20-year-old claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

Those who didn't win the $361 million Mega Millions jackpot drawn Jan 2, 2018, can look forward to a $440 Powerball grand prize the next night. (Photo: Matt Kryger, The Indianapolis Star)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After realizing he won $450 million in the Jan. 5 Mega Millions jackpot, the first thing Shane Missler did was to call his brother.

The next day, the 20-year-old from Port Richey told his father over coffee.

Missler claimed the lone winning ticket in the second largest jackpot won by a single ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Moments after the announcement, Missler's Facebook page was quickly filled with congratulations.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.

Missler choose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281 million.

"A believer in the power of a positive mindset, Shane wasn’t really surprised that he had won," the Florida Lottery said. "He said he just had 'a feeling' that he might."

