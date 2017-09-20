Annual Fest-of-All in Killeen will include new kick-off party

Photo: St. Joseph Catholic Church (Photo: Custom)

St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its annual Community Fest-of-All Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parish, which is located at 2903 E. Rancier Ave in Killeen.

For the first time this year, the church will hold a pre-festival kick-off event on Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. That kick-off celebration will feature live music from artists including Justin Bravo, Scott Taylor and Jibaro Jam. Food trucks will include the popular HotSpot Grill and Papa Jazzy's Seafood Express.

The Fest-of-All itself will feature a petting zoo, live auction, cultural dancers and many foods. A 2017 Ford 150 pickup truck will be auctioned off at the end of the day on Oct. 1.

Vendor and volunteer opportunities were still available, as of Wednesday afternoon.

For more information about either event, contact Fr. Chris Downey (Pastor) at 254-634-7878.

