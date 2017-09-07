Blue Bell's new ice cream is camo with a twist

BRENHAM - Blue Bell announced its newest flavor of ice cream Thursday that's a re-imagined version of its popular Camo 'n Cream Ice Cream.

The new version is Pink Camo 'n Cream, made with Strawberry Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate and cream cheese ice cream swirled together.

The original Camo 'n Cream was made with green Pistachio Almond Ice Cream, swirled with chocolate and cream cheese ice cream.

Both ice creams come in half gallon and pint sizes.

