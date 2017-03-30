KCEN
Birthdays March 30th

KCEN 8:06 AM. CDT March 30, 2017

Birthdays March 30th

 

FINNY HOELSCHER - 62 YEARS OLD - TEMPLE

O.J. & BETTY WARD - 70TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY - ROGERS 

CELINE DION - 49 YEARS OLD - SINGER

