Brave the winter conditions and take the Polar Plunge in Waco

In the name of a good cause and good fun, participants will brave the winter conditions on Jan. 27 to take the Polar Plunge in Waco.

The Central Texas Special Olympics is holding the event -- with all proceeds going to charity.

Participants will line up at the YMCA of Central Texas at 10 a.m. and take the plunge at 11 a.m.

Prizes will be offered for the most money raised and best costume.

