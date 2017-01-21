Heartwarming moment captured during Women's March on Denver

A woman hugs a Denver Police officer during Saturday's Women's March on Denver event. (Photo: Courtesy Bryan Dahlberg)

DENVER - Many pictures were taken showing massive crowds during the Women’s March on Denver Saturday, but one local photographer captured something a little different.

Bryan Dahlberg of Lakewood was out taking pictures of the march when something started to stand out to him.

“About halfway through, I was surprised by an unexpected phenomenon: hundreds and hundreds of people stepping out of the parade to thank the police for being there,” Dahlberg wrote to 9NEWS.

Dahlberg took note and captured a striking moment between an officer on a bicycle and a woman at 15th and California

“When I saw this group of officers standing with their bicycles, I just waited for the right opportunity. The woman hugged each officer in turn.”

Thanks for keeping everyone safe, DPD!

THANKS to all who attended the #WomensMarchdenver today. We respect the right of peaceful protest! pic.twitter.com/fSxK4q6Ha7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 22, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)