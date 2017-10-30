Here are Halloween events happening in Central Texas on Tuesday

If you are looking for last-minute Halloween events in Central Texas on Oct. 31, we've compiled a list below.
City of Temple's Main Street Fright Fest
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Main Street between Central Avenue and Avenue B in downtown Temple
First Baptist Church of Temple's Trunk or Treat
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Parking Lot: 8015 W. Adams Ave in Temple
If it rains, the event will be moved inside.
Annual Halloween Festival hosted by Morgan's Point Resort Police
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
60 Morgans Point Blvd. in Belton
City of Killeen's Halloween Carnival
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Special Events Center: 3301 South W.S. Young Dr. in Killeen
Asylum Haunted House in Killeen
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
3300 Alamocitos Creek Dr. in Killeen ($5 Tickets)
12th Annual Halloween Hoopla
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Harker Heights Community Park: 1501 E. FM 2410 in Harker Heights
Halloween Carnival at South Waco Library
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South Waco Library: 2737 S. 18th St. in Waco
Cameron Park Zoo Boo
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cameron Park Zoo: 1701 N 4th St. in Waco
Hewitt's Creekside Spooktacular
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warren Park: 450 S. Old Temple Rd. in Hewitt
Buckholts Fire Department's Trunk or Treat
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Buckholts Fire Station: 201 6th St. in Buckholts
Taylor's Halloween Spooktacular
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Heritage Square Park: 400 N. Main St. in Taylor
Bellmead's Trunk O' Treat
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bellmead Community Center: 3900 Parrish St. in Bellmead
