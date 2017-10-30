Here are Halloween events happening in Central Texas on Tuesday

If you are looking for last-minute Halloween events in Central Texas on Oct. 31, we've compiled a list below.

City of Temple's Main Street Fright Fest

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Main Street between Central Avenue and Avenue B in downtown Temple

First Baptist Church of Temple's Trunk or Treat

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking Lot: 8015 W. Adams Ave in Temple

If it rains, the event will be moved inside.

Annual Halloween Festival hosted by Morgan's Point Resort Police

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

60 Morgans Point Blvd. in Belton

City of Killeen's Halloween Carnival

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Special Events Center: 3301 South W.S. Young Dr. in Killeen

Asylum Haunted House in Killeen

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

3300 Alamocitos Creek Dr. in Killeen ($5 Tickets)

12th Annual Halloween Hoopla

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Harker Heights Community Park: 1501 E. FM 2410 in Harker Heights

Halloween Carnival at South Waco Library

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Waco Library: 2737 S. 18th St. in Waco

Cameron Park Zoo Boo

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cameron Park Zoo: 1701 N 4th St. in Waco

Hewitt's Creekside Spooktacular

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warren Park: 450 S. Old Temple Rd. in Hewitt

Buckholts Fire Department's Trunk or Treat

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Buckholts Fire Station: 201 6th St. in Buckholts

Taylor's Halloween Spooktacular

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heritage Square Park: 400 N. Main St. in Taylor

Bellmead's Trunk O' Treat

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bellmead Community Center: 3900 Parrish St. in Bellmead

