A send-off was held Monday afternoon for the Troy High School band, which is scheduled to perform at the Alamodome in the UIL State 3A Band Competition Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Cameron Yoe, Clifton High School and Tolar will be among the other bands competing at the state level.

Good luck to all!

