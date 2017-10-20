The Bell County Museum will make you feel like you've met historic figures

The Bell County Museum will hold its annual Night at the Museum event Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Actors will portray historic characters from Bell County's history -- including Texas' first female governor Ma Ferguson and Comanche leader Quanah Parker. The historic figures will entertain families, while also teaching them about history at the event, which will include refreshments.

“Our trustees, staff, and wonderful volunteers are thrilled to offer a fun, family-friendly event to the public,” Bell County Museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton wrote in a press release. “Museums are at their best when they are able to offer quality, engaging, educational events like this free to the public."

Entrance to the free event will be through the Carnegie Library's front doors at the museum, which is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.

The Bell County Museum regularly offers free admission to all visitors Tuesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local school groups and community organizations are also eligible for free tours. For more information about visiting the museum, call (254) 933-5243 or click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV