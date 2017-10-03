Waco Police cancel National Night Out events due to rain

The Waco Police Department canceled its National Night Out events Tuesday due to rain, and it was not immediately clear if the events would be rescheduled.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but are considering the safety of our citizens first and foremost," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

National Night Out events are held annually to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, in order to create safer neighborhoods.

