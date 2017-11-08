Watch the 2017 Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade LIVE on KCEN-TV!

Channel 6 News is proud to broadcast the annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade in downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Pat Christ and Retired Colonel Raul Villaronga will be co-grand marshals of the event, which will be carried live on KCEN-TV. Channel 6 News Anchors Doug Currin and Leslie Draffin will anchor the broadcast coverage, with field reports from Military Reporter Jillian Angeline.

Viewers who are away from their televisions can live stream the parade at kcentv.com, on the KCEN-TV Facebook page, or through the KCEN 6 mobile app, which is available for free in both the iOS and Android stores.

The parade route begins at the intersection of College Street and Avenue D in Killeen. It marches up 8th Street and goes down Gray Street. Click here for a map of the parade route.

The City of Killeen urged spectators to arrive early to secure viewing spots. For a chance to win reserved seats with the Channel 6 News crew, click here and comment on the post.

The title sponsor of the Veterans Day Parade broadcast is Ashley Furniture HomeStore of Killeen.

