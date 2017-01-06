Grandma opens fire on would-be robber

BOWIE COUNTY, TX – A grandmother in East Texas started 2017 with a scare.

“I tried to kill him. Anybody breaks in on me, I’m going to kill him,” said Rebbie Roberson.

The 74-year-old Roberson was sitting in her living room when she heard someone breaking into her house.

“He was in here on me with a gun right to my face,” said Roberson.

Roberson says he had on a mask and was wearing gloves. Terrified, she was able to remain calm enough to introduce him to her .38 pistol.

“I reached over there and grabbed this gun and when I swerved around I pointed it at him and he ran,” Roberson explained.

There are bullet holes in the walls of her home. Roberson says she shot at him as he ran out of her house.

Deputies do not think any of the bullets hit him, but she’s not shy about saying that was what she wanted.

“I sure tried. I sure was hoping. That was the scare of my life,” she said, “Either he’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him!"

Deputies say according to Texas law she had every right to defend herself.

(© 2017 WTSP)