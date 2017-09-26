Hewitt Police officer pushes stranded driver's SUV to gas station

A Hewitt Police officer was praised Tuesday, after a photo captured him going above and beyond to help a stranded driver.

Rather than relying on a tow truck or AAA, Police Officer James Burchfield was seen helping a motorist push a vehicle to a gas pump after running out of fuel on Panther Way.

The department gave Burchfield a shout-out on Facebook Tuesday morning. The post was well-received by Facebook users who called him a "good officer" and thanked him and the department for helping Central Texans.

