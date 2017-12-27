Inspiring 'Little Girl Magic' music video goes viral

(Photo: Thomas Mayfield, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Pareece Morehouse, 12, aspires to be an attorney. Her friend, Ciara Wade, wants to be a veterinarian. They know nothing will stop them, and they want other young girls to feel the same way -- a way of thinking they call little girl magic.

"Little girl magic to us is basically saying to us that you can be a female, and you can do things on your own, that you can be strong. You don't need nobody else," Morehouse said.

They knew they wanted to inspire, and their teacher, Thomas Mayfield, knew just how to do it.

"I wanted to just let these young girls know that they can thrive and be successful no matter what, so I wanted to put a positive spin on the Demi Lavato's smash hit 'Sorry Not Sorry,'"Mayfield said.

And that's exactly what they did. Amanda Maxfield, a professional singer, donated her time, a recording studio and arranged the vocals.

"If we are going to empower girls, what does it mean to empower girls? And we thought 'Little Girl Magic' and that's when we came up with the lyrics from there," Morehouse said.

Parrece and Ciara each rapped a verse.

"That really gave me goosebumps to see those young ladies speaking those parts and really taking on those parts to be the true lives that they are living, it's really a moment in time," Mayfield said.

Their video is a hit -- 90,000 views in just a couple of days.

"We don't talk about violence. We talk about motivation and actually making goals in life," Morehouse said.

A positive message they hope resonates with as many young people as possible during this holiday season.

Click here to watch the video.

