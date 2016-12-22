Forney home's 2016 Christmas display includes over 100,000 lights. (Monica Hernandez, WFAA)

FORNEY -- You can't miss the Shuey's house at Christmas time.

With over 100,000 lights, their twinkling home draws hundreds of people every December. And they wouldn't have it any other way.

You see, Marci Shuey loves Christmas. And her husband, Doug, is an electrical engineer. She dreams up the displays -- he makes them happen.

Their display includes dozens of characters, thousands of lights, and 500 extension cords. The Shueys start decorating weeks before Halloween.

They say it's all worth it to see people smile.

100K lights at a Forney home! You can't look at this and not smile. We talk to the family behind it, on @News8Daybreak #IAmUp pic.twitter.com/56lAHOLFuA — Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) December 22, 2016

And there are a lot of smiles. Marci keeps a box of letters, drawings, and small gifts -- tokens of appreciation from people who have gleaned joy from the display over the years.

There's also a life-sized dancing, singing Santa in a homemade glass box. And then there's the candy cane tree. People can take mini candy canes, hanging by clothes pins. Some leave "thank you" notes in return.

The Shueys go through about 4,000 candy canes each year.

This year's newest addition? Arches over the sidewalk, wrapped in thousands of blinking, twinkling lights. That was their daughter Madison's idea.

The roof is decked out in blinking, color-changing snowmen. There's even a blue river of lights, complete with deer and flamingos with Santa hats.

The Shueys always encourage people to get out of their cars, and walk through the display. Their neighbors are gracious, said Doug and Marci Shuey.

As for where they store all the lights? They say their attic is the size of a two-car garage, and still can't fit all the decorations. Doug is in the process of building an electric elevator into the attic specifically for storing all of it.

And every weekend, Doug and Marci Shuey dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, giving out free cookies and hot chocolate.

Santa and Mrs. Claus' last appearance of the season will be Friday, Dec. 23 between 6 and 8 p.m., weather permitting.

You can visit the home at 1049 Knoxbridge Road in Forney. The display will stay up through New Year's Day and is lit through 11 p.m. nightly.

Their home is in the Devonshire subdivision in Forney and has been nicknamed, the "Devonshire Christmas House."

Go here to learn more.

