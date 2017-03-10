National Women & Girls HIV/Aids Awareness Day
The campaign was created to recognize the impact of HIV on women and girls, and to raise awareness about the need for all women to be tested and treated for HIV. This year's theme is "The Best Defense is a Good Offense." Nohely Mendoza reports.
KCEN 6:56 AM. CST March 10, 2017
