New Cadbury Oreo Creme Egg Coming To Stores

A much hyped dessert hybrid is finally coming to the US..
Cadbury will launch a limited edition Oreo Creme egg in mid-February, according to Time magazine.
It’s already available in the U.K. retailing at slightly under $2.50 for four eggs.
Some reviewers say they taste better than the original crème eggs but they’re very rich so one is enough.
One egg also has about 190 calories.
CBS Miami
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs