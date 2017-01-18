New Cadbury Oreo Creme Egg Coming To Stores

The Oreo Creme Egg from Cadbury will be hitting stores in February. (Photo: CBS Newspath)

A much hyped dessert hybrid is finally coming to the US..

Cadbury will launch a limited edition Oreo Creme egg in mid-February, according to Time magazine.

It’s already available in the U.K. retailing at slightly under $2.50 for four eggs.

Some reviewers say they taste better than the original crème eggs but they’re very rich so one is enough.

One egg also has about 190 calories.

CBS Miami