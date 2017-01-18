KCEN
New Cadbury Oreo Creme Egg Coming To Stores

CBS Miami , WFMY 5:31 AM. CST January 18, 2017

A much hyped dessert hybrid is finally coming to the US..

Cadbury will launch a limited edition Oreo Creme egg in mid-February, according to Time magazine.

It’s already available in the U.K. retailing at slightly under $2.50 for four eggs.

Some reviewers say they taste better than the original crème eggs but they’re very rich so one is enough.

One egg also has about 190 calories.

