New way to decorate: DIY Crayon Drip Halloween Pumpkin

Savannah Brock, KENS 11:32 AM. CDT October 22, 2017

Tired of the regular Halloween decorations? Looking for a colorful way to decorate your abode?

If you love a good DIY project then this Crayon Drip Pumpkin is the perfect and fast project for you!  

 

Crayon Drip Pumpkin

Ingredients:

  • Pumpkin (real or fake)
  • Box of 16-20 crayons
  • Glue
  • Hair dryer

 

Instructions:

  1. Place Pumpkin over paper or trash bags as crayons ‘fly’ onto floor or tabletop
  2. Unwrap and break crayons in half
  3. Glue crayons to top of pumpkin
  4. Apply heat to crayons (Set on high for faster result, took crayons 30-45 seconds to begin to melt)
  5. Melt crayons to the desired look

WATCH FULL VIDEO:

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

