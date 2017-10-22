New way to decorate: DIY Crayon Drip Halloween Pumpkin

Tired of the regular Halloween decorations? Looking for a colorful way to decorate your abode?
If you love a good DIY project then this Crayon Drip Pumpkin is the perfect and fast project for you!
Crayon Drip Pumpkin
Ingredients:
- Pumpkin (real or fake)
- Box of 16-20 crayons
- Glue
- Hair dryer
Instructions:
- Place Pumpkin over paper or trash bags as crayons ‘fly’ onto floor or tabletop
- Unwrap and break crayons in half
- Glue crayons to top of pumpkin
- Apply heat to crayons (Set on high for faster result, took crayons 30-45 seconds to begin to melt)
- Melt crayons to the desired look
